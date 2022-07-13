CM Jai Ram Thakur Congratulates Governor on completing one year’s term

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan today and congratulated him for completing one year as Governor of Himachal Pradesh. He also expressed his gratitude for the guidance given by him for the development of the State during this period.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, officers and other dignitaries also visited Raj Bhavan and congratulated the Governor.

On completing his tenure of one year, the Governor performed a Yajna at the Raj Bhavan and planted a sapling of maple plant in the premises. While interacting with the staff of Raj Bhavan, he thanked the people of the State for their cooperation and contribution in various works. He said that his tenure of one year was pleasant and satisfactory.