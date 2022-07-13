HP : State Election Commission orders to maintain the status quo

New Delhi : State Election Commissioner Anil Kumar Khachi informed here today that in pursuance to the order passed by the HP High Court, State Election Commission ordered to maintain the status quo on the programme for updation of electoral rolls of five wards of Municipal Corporation Shimla.

He said that the State Election Commission has issued programme for updation of electoral rolls of five wards namely 6-Summerhill, 9-Boilgeauganj, 11-Tutikandi, 12-Nabha and 13-Phagli. While the High Court has granted stay on the delimitation of above five wards, now the State Election Commission has ordered to maintain the status quo on date till further orders.

He said that the State Election Commission also directed that all the claims, objections, corrections received in respect of these wards may be kept pending in safe custody of Electoral Registration Officers till further orders.