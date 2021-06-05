CM Chouhan to launch “Ankur” programme on World Environment Day

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will duly inaugurate the ‘Ankur’ programme by planting saplings at Bhopal’s Smart City Park on World Environment Day on June 5. In this programme to be launched across the state, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, Environment Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Dang will interact with District Nodal Officers and 5 each participants and verifiers of selected districts through video conferencing. So far about 14 thousand participants of the state have registered themselves through ‘Vayudoot App’.



Winner will be honoured with Pranavayu Award



The objective of the ‘Ankur’ programme is to make the state rich in clean environment and life sustaining air along with increase in green cover. In the programme, the district wise selected winners undertaking plantation and care of shade giving and fruit-bearing trees will be awarded ‘Pranvayu’ award and certificates by the Chief Minister. To participate in the programme, the participants will have to download the ‘Vayudoot App’ from Google Play Store and register. Participants will have to download the photo of the plant after planting at least one sapling from their own resource and a new photo of the planted sapling again on the app after one month. Participants will be able to download the participation certificate. Environmental Planning and Coordination Organisation (EPCO) has been made the nodal agency for the implementation of the programme. The winners will be known as ‘Vrikshaveer’ and ‘Vriksha Veerangana’. Among the winners, 50 percent will be men and 50 percent women. Similarly, half of the awards will be for rural and half for urban areas.



Plantation can be done in the courtyard of the house, government, non-government land, community places. Before planting saplings, the participant has to take consent from the concerned land owner. The society or state government will be first entitled to future benefits from plantation done at government and community sites. This condition will not apply to private land. By planting saplings, the participant will not have any right of ownership of the said land. Participants will be entitled only to the potential prize of the contest. Interested participants will have to choose the site and tree species and protect the plant themselves.

Related