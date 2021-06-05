Madhya Pradesh CM addresses about implementation of Swamitva Yojana

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh is first in the country in preparing the rights records under the Swamitva Yojana, being run to provide the villagers the ownership rights of their possessions by surveying the rural population in the state. So far, rights records of 1615 villages of the state have been completed under the scheme. The rights records of 100% villages of Harda district have been completed. The percentage of villages where rights records have been completed is 41.



Under the Best Practice by the Government of India, other states have also been suggested to adopt the process of implementation of Swamitva Yojana on the lines of Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh was visited by officers of other states to understand the process being adopted in Madhya Pradesh, while training was also given to them through video conferencing.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed the departmental officers that after completing the survey work under the scheme, distribution of rights records to the rural Aabadi should be started.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was taking a review meeting of the Swamitva Yojana of the Revenue Department today. The meeting was attended by Revenue Minister Shri Govind Singh Rajput through VC. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary Revenue Shri Manish Rastogi etc. were present.



Will get official document of right on property



Under the Swamitva Yojana, the villagers will be given a government document of the right over their property in the form of an ownership card. Through this document, they will be able to buy and sell their property and get loans from banks easily.



25 September 2018 Eligibility Date



Under the scheme, by surveying the rural Aabadi by drone, the rights records of only those property holders would be prepared who were using that Abadi land on 25 September 2018 on the date of implementation of Madhya Pradesh Land Revenue Code (Amendment) or who were allotted the Abadi land plot after this date.

