CM Chouhan informs stability in Corona infection rate

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that we are all fighting a battle against Corona. It is relieving to note that now the positivity rate is continuously lowering. From 24.29 per cent on April 22 it came down to 23.01 percent on April 25. Another relief is that the number of people getting infected is almost constant now. It is constant around 13 thousand. At the same time, the number of patients recovering and returning home has also gathering pace. On April 19, this number was 6,836, which increased to 11 thousand 324 on April 25. Our recovery rate is also increasing. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said this in a message issued from his residence to the people of the state.



There is still a long way to go



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a long battle awaits. It is only with the cooperation of all, that positivity rate can be reduced and recovery rate can increase. The battle against Corona can only be won by staying at home. We stayed at home, so now the rate of infection is decreasing. I request all of you to continue with this cooperation. We have to keep fighting this battle with patience and tolerance.



Micro Containment Area Policy will be applicable



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that if there is an infection in some houses in a village or a neighborhood of the city, then the area will have to be turned into a micro containment area to check infection from spreading further. Arrangements should be made to cater to the needs of the families living in such micro containment areas so that they do not leave their homes. This cooperation is extremely important. Therefore, the policy of creating micro containment area is also being included in this fight.



Family members should not go to Corona ward



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is often seen that relatives come to the hospital with positive patients. This increases the risk of the family members of getting infected. If the family is also infected then who will take care of the patient. Therefore, it is requested that after the hospitalization of Corona patient, do not go to the ward at all. You will get infected by this, which will worsen the crisis. You are expected to cooperate in reducing the crisis at this time.



There will be no shortage of supply of oxygen and medicine



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that every possible effort is being made to maintain continuous supply of oxygen and increase it. Full cooperation is being extended in this by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Government of India. Empty tankers are being sent to their destination through Air Force aircrafts to save time so that the tankers get loaded as soon as possible and can be sent by road. Oxygen has arrived by rail also. Every effort is being made to provide Remdesivir injections. CM Shri Chouhan said that we will not leave no stone unturned. We will fight together and win the battle.



Every effort to provide relief to the public continues



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that necessary arrangements are being made for livelihood in this time of crisis. The Government of Madhya Pradesh has decided to give free ration for three months. The Government of India has also decided to give two months ration in May and June free of cost. It has also been decided to deposit Rs one thousand each to the accounts of urban and rural street vendors. An installment of Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana Fund will also be deposited to the accounts of farmers soon. All possible measures to provide relief to the public will continue.



Doctors and paramedical staff are commanders in the war – we must respect them



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are commanders in this war against Corona. They are fighting this battle by risking their lives. We must boost their morale and spirits. Give them due respect, so that they can heal the infected with double enthusiasm. We must not behave badly with them.



Corona will lose and we will win



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we have to fight this battle unitedly. If we follow the strategy that we have devised, then surely Corona will lose and we will win.

Related