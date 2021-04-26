Oxygen tankers being airlifted and sent for oxygen supply in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: All-round efforts are being made by Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan to ensure availability of oxygen for Corona patients of the state. While on the one hand, oxygen plants are being set up on a war footing in the state, on the other hand oxygen tankers will be airlifted to Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior from Oxygen producers located at Bokaro in Jharkhand and Jamnagar in Gujarat. This has started on an experimental basis and is successful. This process will continue from April 24 to May 1 through Indian Air Force flights. This will reduce the time period of transporting oxygen to Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, efforts are also being made to supply oxygen from Bokaro and Rourkela to the state through railways, as an alternative system of transport to ensure adequate and uninterrupted availability of oxygen.



On-site oxygen gas generator plants operating on the basis of new DEBEL technology have been developed in the hospital itself by DRDO, Ministry of Defense. On-site oxygen gas generator plants with a capacity of 570 liters per minute are being set up in 8 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Balaghat, Dhar, Damoh, Jabalpur, Badwani, Shahdol, Satna and Mandsaur at a cost of more than Rs 5 crore 87 lakh. Its orders have been issued.



As many as 2000 oxygen concentrators have been purchased by the state government for smooth supply of oxygen. As many as 1,293 oxygen concentrators have been installed in 34 districts of the state through local arrangements. All districts have been geared up to be self-sufficient in terms of oxygen. Bulk storage units of oxygen are available in 13 districts of the state having medical colleges. Eight oxygen plants based on PSA technology have been approved in 8 districts of the state with the help of Government of India, out of which 5 plants have started functioning.



New oxygen plants prepared by PSA technology are being set up in district hospitals by the state government on its own budget for the remaining 37 districts of the state. These plants will be started in 13 districts by May 16 in the first phase. In the second phase, these plants will be operational in 9 districts by May 23. In the third phase, the target is to start oxygen plants in the remaining 15 districts by July 20. This will reduce dependence on external sources for oxygen in the state to a great extent.



The work of laying pipeline to convert the beds of government hospitals in the state to oxygen beds is also in progress on a war footing. Out of 2,302 beds of district hospitals, the laying of pipeline for 877 beds has been completed so far. Similarly, out of 4588 beds of community health centers in the state, pipeline has been laid for 173 beds so far.



Approval for supply of 643 metric tonne oxygen per day from the central government has been obtained from April 22. The availability of oxygen is being monitored 2×7. Controller, Food and Drug Safety has been given the charge for monitoring oxygen supply.



New oxygen plants of 7000 liter capacity will be ready in the next 3 weeks in Khandwa and Sarani through thermal power stations of the state, which will provide about 200 cylinders of oxygen per day. Latest VPSA technology based oxygen plants are being set up at 5 district hospitals of Bhopal, Rewa, Indore, Gwalior and Shahdol at a cost of Rs 1 crore 60 lakhs through the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, an organization authorized by the Government of India. These will produce 300 to 400 liters per minute of oxygen, which will be sufficient for about 50 beds. Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to install oxygen plants with this latest technology.



Daily oxygen supply in the state



Date



Supply



8 April



130 M.T.



9 April



180 M.T.



12 April



267 M.T.



14 April



280 M.T.



15 April



295 M.T.



16 April



350 M.T.



19 April



390 M.T.



20 April



398 M.T.



21 April



461 M.T.



22 April



463 M.T.



23 April



455.57 M.T.



24 April



440.93 M.T.

