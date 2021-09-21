Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia interacts with CM of Uttarakhand and LGs of Ladakh and A&N

New Delhi : Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation virtually interacted with the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, PushkarDhami, Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Shri Admiral DK Joshi, and with Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Shri RK Mathurfor strengthening of the aviation infrastructure in their respective states.

During the meeting with PushkarDhami, Chief Minister, Uttarakhand,the ministerdiscussed the below aspects for the rapid growth of the civil aviation ecosystem in Uttarakhand:

Reduction of VAT applicable by the state on Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) to 1% from 20% Upgradation ofof 8 UDAN heliports (Almora, Chinalisaur, Gochar, Nainital, Haldwani, Sahastradhara, Srinagar and New Tehri) and start of construction work on 5 new heliports by the end of this financial year Inauguration of a new terminal at Dehradun airport resulting in increase in passenger capacity from 250 pax/hour to 1800 pax/hour. Built at a cost of Rs. 457 crores, the new terminal will be inaugurated on 7th October

Heliports identified for development/revival under the UDAN scheme are:

Sl. No. Heliport Remarks 1 Almora Rs.104 crores allocated for the development of these heliports 2 Haldwani 3 Nainital 4 5 Sahastradhara 5 6 7 Srinagar 6 Chinayalisaur 7 New Tehri 8 Gauchar 9 Mussoorie 10 Ramnagar 11 Haridwar 12 Joshimath 13 Dharchula

The DPR work for the construction of a new greenfield airport at Pantnagar will be completed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 3 months. Pantnagar-Pithoragarh-Pantnagar helicopter operator (by Pawan Hans) to commence from 07-October 2021.

Under the UDAN project, 14 new routes have been awarded in this month:

Dehradun-Srinagar-Dehradun

Dehradun-Gauchar-Dehradun

Haldwani-Haridwar-Haldwani

Pantnagar-Pithoragarh-Pantnagar

Chinayalisaur-Sahastradhara-Gauchar

Gauchar-Sahastradhara-Gauchar

Haldwani-Dharchula-Haldwani

Shri Scindia expressed confidence that with cooperation of the Uttarakhand state government, we will soon bring new opportunities for development in the state through civil aviation.

During the meeting with Lieutenant Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Island, Shri Admiral DK Joshi,the minister mentioned that we are determined to make all efforts for tourism development in a place of incredible beauty like Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Further, the following issues were discussed regarding the rapid growth of the civil aviation sector in Andaman & Nicobar Islandsand the introduction of new projects:

Reduction of VAT to be levied by the Union Territory by 1% on Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) will soon be approved by the Lieutenant Governor The construction work of the new Integrated Terminal at Port Blair will be completed by mid-2022 Routes awarded: 06 (under UDAN 3) – The development of water aerodromes except Port Blair has been initiated.

During the meeting with the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Shri RK Mathur, there was a detailed discussion on the construction of airports in Ladakh along with air connectivity. Shri Scindia assured that the cooperation between the Ladakh administration &the Ministry of Civil Aviation will bring new opportunities for economic growth through better air connectivity to the entire Ladakhregion.

Further, the following points were discussed:

The issue of reduction of VAT levied by the UT on Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) A team of experts from AAI & DGCA will be sent to investigate the technical issues related to theKargil airport. For the construction of 4 new heliports, a feasibility study has been done by Pawan Hans, whose report will be given to the Ladakh administration by 1st October,2021.