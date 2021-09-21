Ministry of Education forms a National Steering Committee for the Development of National Curriculum Frameworks

New Delhi : The Ministry of Education has formed the National Steering Committee for the development of National Curriculum Frameworks on 21-9-2021.

The Members of the Committee are as follows:

1. K Kasturirangan (Chair):

He is an Indian space scientist who headed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from 1994 to 2003. He is a recipient of the three major civilian awards from the Government of India: the Padma Shri (1982), Padma Bhushan (1992) and Padma Vibhushan (2000). He was Chairman of the Drafting Committee of NEP, 2020.

2. Mahesh Chandra Pant:

He is the Present Chancellor of NIEPA (National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration).

3. Govind Prasad Sharma:

He is the Chairman of the National Book Trust.

4. Najma Akhtar:

Since April 2019, she has been the Vice-Chancellor of the Jamia Millia Islamia University. She is the first woman to hold the post.

5. T V Kattimani:

First Vice-Chancellor of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTUAP) and has been awarded Karnataka Rajyotsava Award-second highest civilian award in Karnataka for his remarkable contribution to higher education.

6. Michel Danino:

He is an Indian author of French origin. He is a guest professor at IIT Gandhinagar. In 2017, the Government of India conferred Padma Shri for his contribution towards Literature & Education.

7. Milind Kamble:

Milind Kamble is an Indian entrepreneur andrecipient of Padma Shri in 2013. He is Chairperson of IIM, Jammu.

8. Jagbir Singh:

Prof. (Dr.) Jagbir Singh, Former Professor and HoD, Department of Punjabi, University of Delhi, is appointed as the new Chancellor of the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda.

9. Manjul Bhargava:

He is an American mathematician of Indian origin. He is recipient of Fields Medal in 2014.

10. M K Sridhar:

He is a trainer and a Social Activist for Social and National causes and published thirty papers and completed eleven research projects. He was conferred with Karnataka Rajyothsava Award by the Government of Karnataka and the General President Gold Medal by the Indian Science Congress Association.

He served as Member Secretary of Karnataka Knowledge Commission and Karnataka State Innovation Council, Govt. of Karnataka and Member of Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE), MHRD. Recently, he served as a member of a Committee for draft National Education Policy under the chairmanship of Dr K Kasturirangan and Chairman of Expert Committee on Technology-enabled learning of GoK.

11. Dhir Jhingran:

Dr Dhir Jhingran is the Founder Director of Language and Learning Foundation (LLF), a non-profit focused on improving foundational learning of children in government primary schools. Earlier, as an IAS officer, Dhir has served as Principal Secretary of Education with the Government of Assam, as Director in the Ministry of Human Resource Development in policy-making roles and as Project Director of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

12. Shankar Maruwada:

He is the Co-founder and CEO at EkStep Foundation and he is an entrepreneur and marketing professional with a wide range of experience working on large scale projects such as the AADHAAR, India’s National Identification Programme, where he was the Head of Demand Generation and Marketing.

Terms of Reference of the Committee

As per the perspectives of the NEP 2020, the Committee will develop four National Curriculum Frameworks- i.e., the National Curriculum Framework for School Education, National Curriculum for Early Childhood Care and Education, National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education and National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education. The Committee will discuss different aspects of School Education, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), Teacher Education and Adult Education keeping in focus all the recommendations of NEP 2020 related to these four areas for proposing curriculum reforms. The Committee will discuss the position papers finalised by the National Focus Groups on different aspects of all the above four areas. The Committee will draw inputs from State Curriculum Frameworks received on the Tech Platform for the National Curriculum Frameworks. All the National Curriculum Frameworks would also reflect upon the implications of situations such as COVID-19 Pandemic on respective areas for future. While convening its meetings, committee may invite subject experts, scholars, educationists, etc. as and when required and deliberate and decide upon the course of actions with the objective to meet the timelines of the strategy for the development of National Curriculum Frameworks. The Committee will finalise National Curriculum Frameworks after incorporating suggestions received from various stakeholders, i.e., states/UTs and also in the meetings of Executive Committee (EC) and General Body (GB) of the NCERT and Central Advisory Board on Education(CABE). Tenure of the National Steering Committee will be three years from the date of its notification. Director NCERT shall assist the SC to complete its module. Its Terms of Reference may be expanded as per the requirement.