Ministry of Education and UGC organise a Webinar on Ensuring Inclusive Governance: Making Every Person Matter’

New Delhi : Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission (UGC) today organised a webinar on ‘Ensuring Inclusive Governance: Making Every Person Matter’, as part of the vision to provide quality education to all. Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda addressed the webinar as a Chief guest. Secretary, Higher Education Amit Khare; Chairman, UGC, D.P. Singh; Joint Secretary, Higher Education, Neeta Prasad and senior officials of the Ministry were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Arjun Munda said that Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Scheme is reflective of Prime Minister’s visionary approach towards inclusive education. EMRS provides access to education to the marginalized population in tribal regions, he added. Munda highlighted that the National Education Policy 2020 which aims to ensure equity and inclusion has given a national perspective to education of tribals, and is a true manifest of good governance. He also said that programmes like Digital India, Samagra Shiksha, etc are facilitating students from tribal and rural areas to compete at the national level.

Arjun Munda stressed on the importance of Self Governance with the spirit of SabkaSaath, SabkaVikaas, SabkaVishwas and SabkaPrayaas and said that the Prime Minister has given us this mantra with focus on people’s participation in achieving these ideals which is the basis of a true democracy.

The Minister reiterated that as we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it should be our resolve to empower everyone to take advantage of opportunities with our long -standing constitutional commitment to provide equal opportunities to all.

Munda emphasised upon good governance, self-governance and inclusive governance leading to inclusive growth. Munda also reminded the academia about their responsibility of giving wings to the aspirations of new generation, particularly the deprived one.

Amit Khare shed light on the problems faced by students from deprived section of the society including, students from rural and tribal areas. Khare stressed upon language problems being faced by the students. He emphasised on the need for promoting Hindi and regional languages so that no student should be left behind.

Prof. D.P. Singh, Chairman, UGC in his opening address reiterated the constitutional ideals of equality of status and opportunity as pivots of our democracy. He called upon the leaders of higher education institutions to make concerted effort towards good governance with specific focus on inclusiveness and strive to provide opportunity to all their constituents equally.

The Webinar on Ensuring Inclusive Governance: Making Every Person Matters provided an opportunity to bring academic leaders, educationist and administrators on one platform and was supported by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow. The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sanjay Singh delivered the welcome address.Prof. Alok Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Lucknow in his Keynote address reiterated students as fundamental to our education system. He underlined the issues being faced by students from all section of society and elaborated different issues of Women students, Divyang Students, Tribal Students, etc. Prof. Rai emphasised upon value creation and value addition for students from different background.

The Technical Session was chaired by Prof. Sushma Yadav, Former Vice-Chancellor, BhagatPhool Singh MahilaVishwavidyalaya, Sonepat and Member-UGC. Prof. M.M. Salunkhe, Vice-Chancellor, BharatiVidyapeeth, Pune, Prof. H.C.S. Rathore, Former Vice-Chancellor, Central University of South Bihar and Prof. BhimrayaMetri, Director, IIM Nagpur addressed the technical session.