CavinKare forays into men’s grooming category with the launch of BIKER’S in Tamil Nadu

Mumbai : As part of its CavinKare 2.0 growth strategy, the Indian FMCG major CavinKare today announced its entry into the men’s grooming segment. Launching its first pure play men’s Personal Care brand – BIKER’S, the company is set to offer a slew of products catering to hair and body care needs exclusively for urban male. Kick-starting the launch, the company today also unveiled the first range of products in the shampoo category that is set to hit the markets starting today in Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO & Director – FMCG, CavinKare said, “This foray into the men’s grooming category, which is expected to cross $1.2 billion by 2024, marks a significant step in the CavinKare 2.0 growth strategy. The pandemic has opened many opportunities for all industries, but it has been a game changer for the beauty and hygiene category. We have seen an increased interest among the urban male consumers for personal grooming products. Hence, we have used our strength – R&D – to develop an entire product line specifically curated to match the needs of urban male consumers.”

The newly launched BIKER’S brand comprises products like 2-in-1 shampoo-conditioners, beard oil, beard cream and shower gel to satiate the needs of urban male. With an avid interest from men towards personal grooming products, the brand will offer head-to-toe solutions for all the damages caused due to long commute and stress. Enriched with the goodness of ingredients like Moringa leaves, Aloe vera and more, the products offer holistic care and nourishment as well.

Packed in refreshing hues of black, blue and white, BIKER’S shampoo will be available in three variants – Helmet Damage Repair, Anti-Dandruff and Strong & Bouncy. The SKUs are available in 75 mL, 180 mL, 340 mL & sachets. The SKUs are priced starting from Rs. 80 to Rs. 415, while the sachets are priced at Rs. 2. The bottle is designed like a bike handlebar to resonate with the target consumer. The product will be available across retail outlets, kirana stores and select e-commerce sites.

About CavinKare: CavinKare is a diversified FMCG major with business interest in personal care, professional care, dairy, snacks, foods, beverages &amp; salons. The brand portfolio consists of Shampoos (CHIK, Meera, Karthika and Nyle), Hair Wash Powders (Meera & Karthika), Coconut Oil (Meera), Fairness creams (Fairever), Deodorant; Talc (Spinz), Pickles; Snacks (Ruchi, Chinni’s; Garden), Hair Colours (Indica), Retail Salon Products (Raaga Professional), Beverages (Maa), Dairy (Cavin’s), and Beauty Salons (Green Trends & Limelite). With its recent expansion into the health and hygiene category, CavinKare offers a spectrum of sanitization products ranging from SaaFoo for vegetable and fruit hygiene and safety to Bacto-V multi-surface and gadget disinfectant. Under some of its key personal care brands, CavinKare also offers hand sanitizers and liquid soaps. Most of the brands are clear winners in their respective product categories. A dedicated R & D center equipped with the latest equipment and technologies constantly supports the divisions in their endeavor. CavinKare has achieved significant milestones and a competitive edge with sound understanding of mass marketing dynamics and has established a firm foothold in the national market. CavinKare’s success is based on it being firmly grounded to its corporate mission ‘We shall grow significantly better than the industry by fostering innovation and building preferred brands, through passionate and delighted employees.