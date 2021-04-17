Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan infoms about arrangement of oxygen, adequate bed and Remdesvir injection

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the situation of availability of oxygen is fast becoming normal. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has also been requested for oxygen supply. Whereas 130 metric tonnes of oxygen was available in the state on April 8, it has now increased to 336 metric tonnes on April 16. It will be 445 metric tonnes by April 20 and 565 metric tonnes by April 25. Adequate tankers are being arranged to bring oxygen from Bhilai, Bokaro, Rourkela, Jamshedpur etc. In districts where the number of patients is high, oxygen will be delivered quickly.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing a video conference focused on corona infection control from his residence. In the video conference, Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman, Additional Chief Secretary Transport Shri S.N. Mishra, Director General of Police Shri Vivek Johri and other officials were present.



Beds will increase in Academy of Administration, Hamidia, Chirayu and AIIMS



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that orders for 50 thousand Remdesvir injections have been issued. 20 thousand injections are being provided by Sun Pharma and 3 thousand by Mylon Company. Injections will also be obtained from Cipla, Zydus, etc. Besides, more than one lakh injections are being arranged. The total number of beds in government and private hospitals has increased to 38 thousand 626. Arrangements are being made for 150 beds at Academy of Administration, 300 at Hamidia Hospital, 300 at Chirayu and 500 beds at AIIMS.



Doctors should talk to patients in Home isolation twice a day



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a comprehensive testing system, providing test report in 24 hours, supervision of patients living in home isolation by the doctor from command and control centre through telemedicine twice a day are being ensured and a medical kit is being compulsorily made available to patients. This system is being strengthened further in view of the increasing infection.



Nodal officers to be appointed in government and private hospitals and at district level



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that nodal officers will be appointed to make arrangements for beds in all major government and private hospitals and to provide information to the general public. This system will also be applicable in all the districts. Private hospitals will be required to display their telephone numbers and information on available beds. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that necessary arrangements will be developed for the Covid affected people to get required guidance and information about hospitals easily. The Minister in-charge at the district level will coordinate this arrangement.



Feedback will be taken from public regarding Covid Care Centres



It was informed in the video conference that continuous testing process is going on at 720 fever clinics operating in the state. Today 49 thousand 900 tests were done. Covid care centres have started operating in all the districts of the state. 5 thousand 328 beds have been arranged in these centers. Arrangements have been made for obtaining continuous feedback from the general public regarding the operation of the Covid Care Centres.





Related