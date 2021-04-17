Hospitals in Madhya Pradesh to provide better quality services at less cost

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that ‘Narmada Apna Hospital’ will provide quality and better services to the public at a low cost in this era of the corona crisis. Apart from government hospitals in the health sector, the contribution of private hospitals is also very important. Provide good health facilities to the public in this hour of crisis.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that medical college will also be opened soon in Chhatarpur. It was earlier approved by the government. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan inaugurated the virtual ‘Narmada Apna Hospital’ Chhatarpur through video conferencing from his residence today. Dr. Rajesh Sharma, Director Narmada Health Group was present on the occasion.



The number of beds in ‘Narmada Apna Hospital’ is 58, with 18 ICU beds. All the emergency services including CT scan, sonography are available in the hospital.

