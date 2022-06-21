Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan calls on Union Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called on Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Shri Piyush Goyal in New Delhi at his office at Krishi Bhawan and discussed various topics related to procurement and Public Distribution System in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed Union Minister Shri Goyal that special incentive is being given to pulse crops in the state for crop diversification. This year’s summer moong production is likely to be 16 lakh metric tonnes. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that due to more production, the prevailing market price of summer moong has gone below the minimum support price. He requested the Union Minister Shri Goyal that in view of the increase in production and the interest of farmers, in the marketing year 2022-23, 25 percent quantity of 16 lakh metric tonnes of moong was allowed to be procured from the Price Stability Fund of 4 lakh metric tonnes.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also urged Union Minister Shri Goyal to release an amount of about Rs six thousand crore pending for the last several years, for Madhya Pradesh, at the earliest. Union Minister Shri Goyal assured Chief Minister Shri Chouhan to provide all possible support by Mantralaya.