Odisha’s Draupadi Murmu is NDA’s candidate for Presidential Polls

New Delhi: Draupadi Murmu has been named as NDA’s Presidential candidate. This was announced by BJP Chief J P Nadda in New Delhi. Draupadi Murmu belongs to Odisha and was the 9th Governor of Jharkhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence that NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will be a great President of India. Mr Modi said, she devoted her life to serving society, empowering poor, downtrodden, marginalised and she has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. The Prime Minister added that millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Droupadi Murmu. Mr. Modi also said, her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit the country.