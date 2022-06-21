Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan calls on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in his office in New Delhi and discussed various issues related to asset management in the state.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the Union Finance Minister that Madhya Pradesh is the first state which has formed a Public Asset Management Company for the management of public assets. As an incentive to this, the Central Government has released an incentive amount of Rs 1055 crore for the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan thanked the Union Finance Minister for giving incentive money.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told that if the asset management is done by the government department, then capital gains tax is not levied on it. He requested that capital gains tax exemption should also be given to the special purpose vehicle companies formed for the management of public assets in the policy of the state government.