Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Jajpur District Festival 2023

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Jajpur District Festival 2023 through video conferencing. Describing Jajpur as a confluence of many religions, spirituality and philosophy, he said that Ratnagiri, Lalitagiri and Udayagiri have now become the center of attraction for Buddhists from all over the world.

On this occasion, recalling the glorious history of Jajpur, the Chief Minister said, ‘Today, Jajpur is leading the way of development with its history. Industry, employment and infrastructure of Jajpur have been re-introduced. I strongly believe that Jajpur will become the number one district in the state and set an example for all.’