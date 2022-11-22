Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates development projects worth Rs 25 cr in Malkangiri

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated 6 important development projects at a cost of Rs25 crores to provide better services to the people of Malkangari district. The Chief Minister said on the occasion that the projects will further the social and economic development of the district.

The identity of Malkangiri will be more prominent in the future. Malkangiri has always been special to me. Saying that the development work of the district makes me the most happy, the Chief Minister believes that Malkangari will further strengthen its position in the development map as a leading district of the state.

Among the community-oriented projects in the district are 2 hostels for SC and ST children studying in the research programme. It has provision for 600 boys and 600 girls. There is also Biju Patnaik Interstate Bus Terminal at Motu Tri Junction.

In addition, there is a high-level bridge connecting the Banda area of Malkangari and the Biju Bridge over the Tamsa River at Balimela, a judo academy for the development of the sport and a shelter for children. On this occasion, the Chief Minister highly appreciated the rapid development program in Malkangiri district.

Citing the example of Karma Muduli, a girl from Banda Ghati studying in the best government women’s university in Bhubaneswar, the Chief Minister said that education brings opportunities and education brings transformation. On this occasion, the Chief Minister called upon the students to create a new identity for themselves after reading the text.