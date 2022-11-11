Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directs Odisha Staff Selection Commission to start the recruitment process for 7540 high school teachers as soon as possible.

As per the records, in the year 2021-22, more than 13 thousand teacher posts were filled up and appointed in various government schools.

Besides, the transformation work of around 4000 state government schools in the state has been completed and the government has set a target to transform 4800 more schools in Odisha by December 2023.