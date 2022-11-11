Piyush Goyal interacts with Stakeholders of Textiles Industry in Varanasi

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal, has urged the textiles industry to focus on quality products to meet the demands of the global market, and called for proactive steps to ensure that weavers and craftsmen get better prices for their products.

He called for proactive action including better designs, higher quality, packaging and marketing to ensure weavers fetch better prices for their products in the international market. He said this while interacting with the stakeholders of handloom, handicrafts and textiles industry at Deendayal Hastkala in Varanasi.

The Minister inspected the Trade Facilitation Center set up for weavers and craftsmen of Varanasi. He expressed satisfaction over the facilities available at the centre and said tourists coming to the city should be told about this facility so that they visit and shop from here, benefitting the weavers of Varanasi.

Shri Goyal highlighted that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is very dedicated to the cause of improving the condition of the weavers and craftsmen of the country. He added, Prime Minister Modi believes that India’s diversity is reflected in the handloom. In line with the vision of the PM, textile parks are being set up across the country.

The minister stressed on the need to further improve the textile industry, adding that it requires developing a culture of ‘Quality’. India will realise its dream of becoming a developed country only when there is a change in our thought process. He emphasised on optimising the marketing chain to ensure greater benefits to craftsmen and weavers. He also appealed to people to spend 5 % of the travel budget on buying domestically produced goods to support our weavers and craftsmen.