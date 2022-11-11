Procter & Gamble Health Announces First Quarter results; Sales up by 9% and Profit after tax up by 15% for quarter ended September 30, 2022

Mumbai : Procter & Gamble Health Limited announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The company has recorded a strong performance with sales of ₹ 292 crores, up 9% vs a year ago behind strong off-take on key brands supported by extensive consumer awareness and HCP engagement efforts. The Profit After Tax (PAT) was ₹ 63.7 crores, up by 15 % vs a year ago backed by improved product mix and productivity initiatives.

Mr. Milind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health India, said, “We have delivered a very productive quarter with strong profit growth over last quarter, as well as over last year. For the first time ever, our domestic sales for India, for the month of September, crossed ₹100crores. This is a testament to the quality of our trusted brands and superiority in execution. Our teams have showcased outstanding efforts to meet the requirements of our customers and consumers by strengthening our go-to-market strategy and visibility programs; expanding distribution and pharmacy outreach; and maximising presence across e-commerce platforms. All while combining breakthrough science with deep consumer and patient understanding to deliver healthcare with humancare. The quarter saw focussed efforts on condition awareness across our therapy areas through extensive nation-wide scientific engagement programs. These included round table discussions, participation at key medical conferences, screening camps and our 1st ‘Phygital Nerve Care Forum Express’ which had 17 Neuropathy KOLs from 12 cities engaging with 3700 HCPs on key neuropathy topics.

‘Under SEHAT, our flagship CSR program, the Company’s employees joined the nation in celebrating ‘Daan Utsav’ (Joy of Giving Week) with our annual ‘Post & Give Challenge’. For the 3rd consecutive year, employees across the country come together to participate in different acts of giving, and for every act posted on our internal employee connect platform, the Company donated to HelpAge India’s community outreach initiative that supports healthcare needs of disadvantaged elderly. The quarter also saw a new batch of P&G Health Scholars graduate from PHFI’s Indian Institutes of Public Health. The P&G Health Scholarship Program in partnership with the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) supports deserving students seeking to pursue master’s in public health and is our joint endeavour to help build a public health cadre to address India’s existing and emerging public health challenges.”