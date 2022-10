New Delhi : In a big breaking, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today attended the India Super League-2022 at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

CM tweeted , ” Delighted to witness a wonderful match between @OdishaFC & @bengalurufc in the current season of #IndianSuperLeague at #KalingaStadium in #Bhubaneswar and interact with players. Best wishes to our home team for the season.”