Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Participates in Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : Ministry of New & Renewable Energy alongwith its two CPSUs [Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. & Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. and three Autonomous Institutes [National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) & Sardar Swarn Singh National Institute of Bio Energy (SSS-NIBE) are conducting Swachhata Campaign and Special Campaign 2.0 for disposal of pending matters from 2nd October, 2022 to 31st October, 2022. For monitoring progress of the Campaign, Nodal officers have also been designated for these PSUs and Autonomous Institutions.

Secretary, MNRE reviewed the progress under the Campaign with all Divisional Heads of the Ministry, CMD/MD of PSUs and DGs of the Institutions and issued instructions to dispose of all pending matters on priority.

Weekly review of Swachhata in the premises of Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy was also undertaken for SCDPM 2.0 in the Ministry. Special emphasis was given to maintain cleanliness in the office premises, for weeding out of old records, papers etc. and for disposal of redundant scrap materials.

With a view to make a paperless office, e-Office was made fully functional in the Ministry. Compactors were installed in the Record Room of the Ministry for storing physical records and files after weeding out of old records/papers.

To further galvanize participation and thereby achieve progress under the Campaign, all Officers/Officials of the Ministry were directed to dedicate three hours on weekly basis for Swachhata Campaign and Special Campaign 2.0.