Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, S. Muralidhar inaugrates six lower courts

Bhubaneswar: As many as six lower courts have been inaugurated by the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, S. Muralidhar through video conferencing, here on Today.

The Chief Justice inaugurated Civil Judge-cum-J.M.F.C. at Kudumuluguma in Malkangiri, Senior Civil Judge-cum-Asst. Sessions Judge (Women’s Court) at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi, Senior Civil Judge (LR & LTV) at Kendrapara, Senior Civil Judge (LR & LTV) at Jajpur, Senior Civil Judge (LR & LTV) at Balangir and Senior Civil Judge-cum-Asst. Sessions Judge (Women’s Court) at Keonjhar.

Besides, he said that opening of the Court of Civil Judge-cum-JMFC at Kudumuluguma in Malkangiri is an acknowledgement of the existence of particularly vulnerable tribal groups in the judicial map of Odisha and also acknowledge them as part of the diverse population of Indian citizens and protect their rights guaranteed under Indian Constitution.