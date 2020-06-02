Chhattisgarh ranks first with completion of 37 percent of the MNREGA works

Raipur: Despite the lockdown, Chhattisgarh is performing excellently on various parameters of MNREGA. On instructions of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, 37% of the given target has been completed in the state within starting two months of current fiscal year 2020-21.This year in the month of April and May, 175% of the given monthly target has been achieved. Chhattisgarh is leading on both these fronts. Chhattisgarh holds second rank for providing 100 day employment to maximum number of families within two monhs. 1996 families in the state have been provided employment of 100 days.

Till date in the current financial year, employment of five crore three lakh 37 thousand human days has been created for nearly 25 lakh 97 thousand rural labourers. Meanwhile, Rs 114 crore 27 lakh has been paid as wages. Despite the nationwide lockdown for prevention of COVID-19 infection, MNREGA works were started on a large scale, which played an important role in keeping up the progress of rural economy. This decision has not only relieved the economically weaker section from livelihood concerns but has also strengthened the rural economy.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel and Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mr. TS Singhdeo has applauded the excellent works of panchayat representatives and field officials during lockdown under MNREGA. They praised the active approach of sarpanchs, MNREGA state units and district-janpad panchayat teams and congratulated them for the achievement. Chief Minister said that under the adverse circumstances of global pandemic, this is an extraordinary achievement. Their dedication has not only saved people from the pandemic but has also created a large number of livelihood-oriented community and private assets.

Union Rural Development Ministry had given the target of creating 2 crore 88 lakh 14 thousand human days in the first two months of the current fiscal year. Against this, employment of 5 crore three lakh 37 thousand human days has been created in Chhattisgarh, which is 175% of the given target. In this way, Chhattisgarh has achieved 37% of this year’s target i.e. creating employment of 13.5 crore human days, within first two months of the year. In the current fiscal year, 1996 families in Chhattisgarh have been provided employment of100 days. In Chhattisgarh, employment of 23 days per family has been provided under MNREGA, whereas national average is 16 days. Chhattisgarh is leading at this front.

For time-bound wage payment to MNREGA labourers in state, 98% fund transfer orders were released with dual signature within eight days of the muster roll closure. In the month of April and May this year, total Rs 1114 crore 27 lakh has been paid as wages in the bank accounts of labourers. Fund transfer to labourers in this time of crisis has positively impacted the rural economy. Number of MNREGA labourers in the state has reached to 25 lakh 27 thousand by the end of May. At the end of April month, number of MNREGA labourers in the state was 15 lakh 74 thousand and by the end of March it was 57 thousand 536. Currently, total 44 thousand964 works are going on in 10 thousand 155 gram panchayats of the state. This has revived the rural life from stagnation due to lockdown.

