France assures timely delivery of #Rafale aircraft to India

New Delhi: France reaffirmed its commitment to ensure timely delivery of Rafale Aircraft to India despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

French Minister of Armed Forces, Ms Florence Parly today assured the Defence minister Rajnath Singh of the delivery during a telephonic conversation. Both the leaders discussed matters of mutual concern including COVID-19 situation, regional security and agreed to strengthen the Bilateral Defence Cooperation between India and France.

Both Ministers appreciated the efforts made by Armed Forces of India and France in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Singh welcomed French Chairmanship of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) from 2020 to 2022. The two Ministers agreed to work together to fulfil the India-France Joint Strategic Vision on the Indian Ocean Region of 2018.

