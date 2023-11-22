Chattisgarh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan calls for using Digi-Tech for strengthening democracy

Bhubaneswar: The 7th National Media Conclave, broadly themed around ‘Digi-Tech, Media and Democracy’, kicked off on Tuesday, which saw India’s best minds exchanging their ideas and exploring a roadmap in the field of media, democracy and communication.

Organised by Institute of Media Studies (IMS), Utkal University in partnership with KIIT and ICCSR, the three-day media mahakumbh being held at KIMS auditorium, was inaugurated by Chattisgarh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who gave a clarion call to use the digital technology for the welfare of masses and strengthening of democracy.

In his speech, Harichandan highlighted the role of Utkal Kesari Dr Harekrushna Mahtab in preserving democracy and press freedom.

“During the National Emergency, Dr Mahtab – through his hard hitting columns ‘Gaon Majlish’ – had sent the message across that democracy cannot die and the rights of citizens cannot be threatened,” he said.

Prof Upendra Padhi, Chairman of National Media Conclave and Director of IMS, in his welcome address, highlighted the theme of the conclave and its usage for social good.

Vice Chancellor of Utkal University Prof Sabita Acharya, in her presidential address, said digital technology and media can enable a greater democracy by encouraging larger participation of people.

Prof BP Sanjay of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, in his opening remarks, underscored the technology driven, technology centric world where Digi-Tech has emerged as a disruptor.

Prof Ramon Guillerermo R Tuazon, Secretary General, Asian Media Information and Communication Centre (AMIC), emphasized on the essence of using Digi-Tech in crucial areas like food security, climate change, agricultural production etc.

Books ‘National Education Policy: Transforming India’ authored by Prof VL Dharurkar and ‘Health Communication’ and ‘Gaon Katha’ penned by Prof Fakir Mohan Nahak were released on the occasion.

Prof. KV Nagaraj, pro-vice chancellor of Assam Central University, was conferred with Life-time achievement award for his outstanding contribution to the field of media education. A lecture in memorabilia of Late Prof Sunil Kant Behera was delivered by Prof Nagaraj.

On the day, two sessions – ‘Digital Technology (Media): Need for a robust hybrid education system’ and ‘Policy and programmes for enhancing gender inclusivity in digital ecosystem’ – where experts from academics and communication shared their thoughts.

On the Day-2 of the conclave two plenary sessions and six parallel paper reading sessions will be held where 130 research papers will be presented.