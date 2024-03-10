Cuttack: Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian, visited SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack to review the progress of its transformation into an AIIMS plus institution. With a keen eye on timelines, he urged executing agencies to expedite construction works to ensure timely completion

The SCB MCH-AIIMS plus project, costing Rs 4500 Crores, aims to elevate healthcare standards in Odisha with state-of-the-art facilities and a 2058-bed hospital. During the site visit, Kartik Pandian emphasized the importance of quality control and increased manpower for swift progress.

Kartik Pandian took stock of progress of various works at SCB MCH-AIIMS plus project site and held discussions with concerned officers and instructed to complete the construction works within timeline

Under the visionary guidance of CM Naveen Patnaik , Odisha is on the path to creating world-class medical facilities. The SCB MCH-AIIMS plus project stands as a testament to the state’s resolve to prioritize the health and well-being of its people.