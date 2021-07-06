CenturyPly pledges to plant 10,000 trees on Van Mahotsav 2021

New Delhi: On occasion of Van Mahotsav 2021, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd., India’s largest manufacturer in Wood Panel Industry, has pledged to initiate a green CSR drive by planting 10,000 trees across the states of West Bengal and Haryana.

To mark Van Mahotsav 2021, the annual forest festival that usually takes place during first week of July all across the country, CenturyPly took the first step towards this new tree plantation drive aiming to nurture the environment with 10000 trees in the regions of West Bengal , Haryana , adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols. The company will continue to plant more saplings under its existing ‘Century Plantation Project’ over the coming months and will target to achieve more than 10,000 tree plantation in next one year.

CenturyPly, as an environmentally responsible brand, always advocates eco-friendly solution in its whole range of products and services. With the blend of innovation and sustainability together, the brand has emerged to be an eco-friendly manufacturer of plywood. The company uses 95% of plantation timbers as product raw-materials, which eventually compensate the loss of resources and sustains ecological balance. CenturyPly also supports sustainable manufacturing by providing genetically improved, pure, high yielding and disease resistant clones of Eucalyptus and Poplars to the farmers under Century Plantation Project in Pragati Biotechnologies in Hoshiarpur , Punjab . In past, CenturyPly also worked with local self-help groups and Municipal Corporation on sustainable green initiatives.

With the rising emission of Greenhouse gases (GHGs), deforestation, increasing dependence on fossil fuels, the nature is not more a safe place for our future generations. To avoid such grave scenario, planting a tree is a perfect solution. A tree has the potential to seize about a tonne of carbon over 50 years. What’s more, it generates enough oxygen for two human beings for their entire lifetime.

Speaking on the initiative Ms. Nikita Bansal, Executive Director, Century, said, “With a vision of a greener tomorrow, CenturyPly is committed to bring positive environmental solutions by adapting an effective step towards nurturing the eco-system. Over the years, as an eco-friendly entity, we have taken a conscious call of shifting our product raw material from using 100% forest timber to 90% plantation timber, which we believe is a unique initiative to sustain the balance of nature. Taking this pledge is just a stepping-stone for us in our journey to become a resilient and empathetic organization. This pledge is not only to create a sustainable ecosystem but also prepare all for an Eco Conscious Living.”