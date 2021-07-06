Tunnel Excavation work of SJVN’s Naitwar Mori HEP Completed

Shimla: Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN triggered the last blast to mark the completion of heading excavation of 4.3-kilometer-long Head Race Tunnel of 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project in Uttarakhand. Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project has the potential to generate 265.5 million units of electricity every year and State of Uttarakhand will get 12% free Power as a Royalty.

He also inaugurated the newly constructed Office Complex, Transit Camp and Township ‘Yamuna Parisar’ at project site.

Shri Sharma inspected project sites and reviewed various components of the project which included Head Race Tunnel, Barrage, Powerhouse, Surge Shaft and 220 KV Transmission Line. He conveyed his satisfaction on the progress of all major components of the Project.

Addressing the employees, Shri Nand Lal Sharma, said, “We are glad to inaugurate the office complex with all the amenities for the upcoming Naitwar Mori HEP of SJVN. The project would further accelerate the Government of India’s commitment of providing Round the Clock (RTC) Energy to our nation and will also lead to achievement of Shared vision of SJVN, for becoming a 25000 MW Company by 2040. Timely completion of the Project as well as the welfare of the employees are the hallmarks of SJVN’s commitment.”

He further encouraged the employees to work with dedicated hard work and keep up the pace for completing the Project within scheduled time. He urged all the SJVN employees and representatives of the contractors to strictly follow safety protocols and Covid Appropriate Behaviors.

SJVN is constructing its own Transmission Line of about 37 kms for transmission of electricity generated from the Project which is targeted to be completed by April 2022.

Commissioning of the Project will benefit the Area and particularly Project Affected Families as they will be provided an amount equivalent to the cost of 100 units of electricity per month for 10 years. SJVN is also taking up various development works in the vicinity of the Project towards under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).