Centurion University Partners with Rastriya Banijya Bank Limited (RBBL) to Enhance Employee Capacity

On 1st February 2024, Centurion University and Rastriya Banijya Bank Limited (RBBL), Nepal, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering capacity building among RBBL employees. The signing ceremony, held at Centurion University’s Paralakekhmundi campus, marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration between the two institutions.

Centurion University, renowned for its commitment to excellence in education and skill development, has consistently strived to empower individuals with relevant knowledge and expertise. With campuses across various regions, Centurion University has been a beacon of transformative education, catering to diverse needs and aspirations. Rastriya Banijya Bank Limited (RBBL), one of Nepal’s leading financial institutions, plays a pivotal role in the country’s economic landscape. With a legacy of service and innovation, RBBL has been instrumental in driving financial inclusion and fostering economic growth across Nepal.

The primary objective of the MoU is to provide comprehensive capacity-building training to RBBL employees, with an annual target of 500 individuals. Through this initiative, Centurion University aims to equip RBBL staff with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the dynamic challenges of the financial sector effectively.

In this collaborative program, representatives from Rastriya Banijya Bank Ltd. and Centurion University actively participated. From Rastriya Banijya Bank Ltd., the esteemed individuals include Mr. Debesh Prasad Lohani, Deputy Executive Officer; Mrs. Durga Kumari Kandel, Deputy Executive Officer; Mr. Binod Nyoupane, Manager; Mr. Bhim Prasad Ghimire, Chief Manager; and Mrs. Padma Laxmi G.C, Chief Manager; Dr. Binod Atreya from Banking, Finance and Insurance Institute of Nepal (BFIN) was also present.

From Centurion University, prominent figures who contributed to the initiative include Prof. DN Rao, Vice President, Prof. Supriya Patnaik, Vice-Chancellor of the Odisha Campus, Dr. PK Mohanty, Vice-Chancellor of the Andhra Pradesh Campus, Dr. Anita Patra, Registrar of the Odisha Campus, Dr. Prajna Pani, Mr. Veer Pratap, and Dr Girija Nandini.

This partnership underscores the shared commitment of Centurion University and Rastriya Banijya Bank Limited towards fostering excellence, innovation, and sustainable development. Together, we envision a future where empowered individuals drive positive change and contribute to the advancement of society.