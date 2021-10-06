Centurion University organizes Conference on Role of Universities in achieving SDGs

Bhubaneswar: Looking to the need of hour, Centurion University, Odisha has Organized a two days conference Role of Universities in achieving SDGs on 5th and 6th October 2021. Centurion University has always proved itself to be a leader to think about society and has tried to build a better tomorrow. Thus to facilitate dialogue relating to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) A two days’ conference has been organized by centurion university. The conference started with the welcome address by Prof. Prasant Mohanty, dean academics of the university. Setting the context of the conference Vice chancellor of the university Professor Supriya Pattanayak told that Government alone can’t achieve the SDGs that is why academic institutions like universities have a major role to play. She also emphasized the universal nature of SDGs. In his key note address Prof. Omka Nath Moahnty, former vice Chancellor, BPUT told that need in everyday life is ok but greed can destroy the future of planet and human race. He told, If we will not respect nature, then we will have to pay for it. In the education session, linguist Prof. Debi Prasanna Pattanayak talked about the importance of language for quality education and Prof Haribandhu Panda, Director Klorofeel foundation was of the opinion that education needs to make people accountable socially. In session on gender equality Prof. Smita Mishra panda of centurion university nicely discussed about how centurion has tried to reduce gender inequality and gender expert Ms. Suchitra Pradhan also emphasized on gender equality. During session on industry, Innovation and infrastructure President of centurion university Prof. Mukti Kanta Mishra mentioned that centurion university since its inception has always worked for the interest of people and It has always tried to be self-sustainable and community oriented. Speaker Sangram Keshari lenka also explained about the requirement of Eco friendliness.

On the second day, Prof. Biswajit Das from Jamia Milia Islamia talked about how universities can play their roles in decreasing caste related discriminations and Ms. Upasana sikri from UNDP talked about reducing inequalities through aspirational districts program of Government. In session on building partnership for SDGs Mr. Ambika Prasad Nanda from Tata steels , Ms. Sukhman Randhwa and Nandita Mathur from UNDP emphasized on building partnership for SDGs. In session on Health and wellbeing Ms. Abha Mishra and Dr. E Venkat Rao emphasized on need of good health in achieving SDGs. Summary of the sessions was presented by Dr. Chhayabrita Maji, Associate Professor of Centurion university and vote of thanks was presented Prof. Anita Patra , Registrar of the university

On the occasion of the conference, an exhibition was organized by students of Centurion university. Students, faculty members, and Scholars from different corners of the country were present in the conference. Among others, Prof. Umakant Nayak, Prof, Dipankar Bhattacharya, Dr. Girija nandini, Dr. Rukmini Mishra, Dr. Nitesh Dhar Badagyan, Dr. Yashaswi Nayak and Dr. Prajna Pani were present in the conference.