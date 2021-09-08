Centurion University Awarded for Research and Innovation Learning

Bhubaneswar: Centurion University, India’s first ever skill university which always gives priority to research and innovation along with teaching and hands-on training has been awarded with Best university in the category of Research and Innovation Learning by News18 Odia.

Vice Chancellor of Centurion University Prof. Supriya Pattanayak has received this award on 5th September 2021 on the occasion of Education Eminence 2021. In this event Centurion University was praised for its commendable efforts in imparting education during the Covid -19 Pandemic.

To take the spirit of research and innovation to a different level the university dedicatedly work for not only on research and training but also Product development, content development, multi-disciplinary patient. Faculties and research scholar are always encouraged to do work towards research and innovation. To encourage the passionate researchers the university, focus mainly on labs, training and incentives for the faculties.

Along with Higher education Minister Arun Sahu and State Home Minister Dibaya Shankar Mishra many eminent personalities were present during the event.

