Centre extends date of inviting fresh applications under PLI Scheme Textiles upto 31st December 2023

New Delhi,6th December: India has a considerable share of manmade fibre (MMF) products (fibre, yarn, fabrics, made-ups, readymade garments of MMF) in the total Textiles & Apparel (incl. handicrafts) exports.

Under the PLI Scheme for Textiles focusing on MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics & Technical Textiles, 64 selected applicants are expected to set up 84 units in 14 states and 1 UT including one in Odisha & 10 in Maharashtra.

The Government has extended the date of inviting fresh applications through online portal under PLI Scheme for Textiles upto 31st December 2023 and applications are currently being received.

The industry is gearing up to tap the potential of MMF and Technical Textiles segment, which is a sunrise industry segment in the country duly supported by PLI Scheme for Textiles and National Technical Textiles Mission.

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Textiles, Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply today in the Lok Sabha.