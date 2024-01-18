Centre approves equity investments for setting up two thermal power plants

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs today approved a proposal for equity investments for setting up two thermal power plants in the country. These power plants will be set up by the subsidiaries of Coal India Limited to provide cheaper and affordable power to the people.

As per the decision, a 1×660 megawatt supercritical coal-based thermal power plant will be set up at Amarkantak Thermal Power Station in Madhya Pradesh through a joint venture between South Eastern Coalfields Limited and Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited. Besides, a 2×800 megawatt supercritical thermal power plant will be established in Sundergarh District of Odisha through Mahanadi Basin Power Limited.

In today’s meeting the Union Cabinet was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed recently between India and the European Commission on working arrangements on semiconductors ecosystems, its supply chain, and innovation. The MoU intends to strengthen cooperation between India and the EU towards the enhancement of semiconductors for the advancement of Industries and digital technologies. The Union Cabinet was also apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding signed recently between India and Ecuador on cooperation in the field of medical products regulation. Besides, the Union Cabinet was apprised of an MoU signed recently between India and Kenya on cooperation in the field of sharing successful digital solutions implemented for digital transformation. In another decision, the Union Cabinet has approved the creation of three posts at the level of Joint Secretary for the 16th Finance Commission.