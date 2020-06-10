Koraput: The Central University of Odisha will conduct Home based Open Book Examinations (HOBE) for Terminal Semester Students in a phased manner from July 6 to July 27, 2020. Earlier the University had decided to hold the final examinations in off line mode. However, as per the new advisory on pandemic COVID-19 issued by the Govt. of Odisha the examination mode has been changed to Home based Open Book Examinations.

To this effect the University notifies the following guidelines for students and all concerned in its website www.cuo.ac.in.

1. The question paper of HOBE of the respective course shall be sent to the students an hour before the commencement time of the examination through any means, such as Google Forms, WhatsApp, e-mail, or in worst situation by phone call.

The Examination Section shall also provide question papers by e-mail to the department on each day of examination for each session prior to the commencement of the examination. In case any of students face any difficulty in downloading the question papers, he/she may request the department for the same. The department shall send the question paper directly to the e-mail address, phone or WhatsApp of the student as scheduled.

2. The time duration of the examination is three hours or as specified in the question paper.

3. Student has to write the answer in a plain paper. At the beginning of writing the answer, student must mention his/her name, enrolment number, subject, Course name, and Course code. On top of each additional page, student must mention his/her enrolment No. and must put page Sr. No. in the bottom of each page.

4. After completion of the examination time, student has to serially take photograph of all answer pages or scan as PDF file and send the same to the Controller of Examinations by uploading in Google Form / WhatsApp (8763949846)/ email ([email protected]) within one hour of completion of the examination.

If a student is unable to send the answer sheet by above means for any technical or other reasons, he/she can send the answer sheets by Speed Post to “The Controller of Examinations, Central University of Odisha, Sunabeda, Koraput-763004, Odisha”, but university shall not be responsible for any misplacement or delay of the delivery of the post. The result of that student who sends by post will be declared after getting his/her answer script.

5. The examinations of terminal semester shall begin as per the respective department’s examination schedule as detailed in the Website of CUO.

6. The students should remain in contact with their department. Besides using the official e-mail and SMS services, messaging apps like WhatsApp may also be adopted by the department for sending important information to the students as per requirement.

Further, all concerned are hereby advised to be in touch with the official website of Central University of Odisha (www.cuo.ac.in) for updates related with examinations.

Related

comments