Central University of Odisha Launches Innovative Hindi Writing Camp for Non-Hindi Speakers

In a unique initiative aimed at promoting the Hindi language among non-Hindi speakers, the Central University of Odisha, Koraput, in collaboration with the Central Hindi Directorate, Ministry of Education, Government of India, inaugurated a five-day Hindi Navwriting Camp on 01 November 2023. The event commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana. Honorable Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi graced the inaugural session and presided over the programme. During his address, he emphasized the essential qualities of a proficient writer, stressing their significant role in fostering a harmonious and aesthetically pleasing society. He referred to poets as genuine champions wielding the power of the written word, encouraging emerging writers to contribute actively to the nation’s development.

Dr. Deepak Kumar Pandey, Assistant Director of the Central Hindi Directorate, attended the program as the chief guest. The University Registrar I/c., Prof. N.C. Panda participated as a special guest. The gathering also included the university’s Controller of Examinations, Dr. Prashant Meshram; Director, Rajbhasha Cell, Prof. Hemraj Meena; department heads, teachers, Hindi Coordinators, Assistant Librarian, Public Relations Officer, office staff, as well as a number of students and research scholars. Students from Shailbala Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Cuttack, Government College, Rourkela, Sundargarh, and Government College, Koraput, joined the program.

Under the leadership of Dr. Chakradhar Padhan, Head of the Department of Hindi and local coordinator, and with the efficient organization of Dr. Dulumani Talukdar, a teacher from the Hindi Department, the program unfolded.

The first day’s sessions began with an enlightening and inspiring speech by Dr. Laxmidhar Dash, the guide, which left participants deeply moved and motivated to explore creative writing and thinking. Dr. Soumya Ranjan Dash, a teacher from the Hindi Department, took the stage in the second session, impressing the audience with his passionate recitation of poetry and sharing insights into poetry writing. Several students also expressed their newfound interest in poetry during this practical session. The Chairman of the Hindi Department shed light on the contemporary state, richness, and form of poetry, sharing his perceptive ideology.

The first day of this educational program concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, setting the tone for an inspiring and informative five-day journey into the world of Hindi language and writing for non-Hindi speakers.