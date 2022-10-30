Central University of Odisha is all set to organize Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on 31st October

Bhubaneswar: The Central University of Odisha is all set to organize Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 31 October 2022 in its campus as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM).

On this occasion, the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi shall administer the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge and address the University community.

A ‘Unity Run’ will be organized in the University campus. Teaching and non-teaching staff and students of the University will participate in the programme.

To honour the patriotism of Sardar Patel and to reinforce his teaching and values a weeklong celebration was started on 25 October 2022 in the University campus. During the week various competitions such as elocution, poem writing and quiz on the theme “Role of Sardar Patel in Unifying India” were conducted. The winners will be awarded in the programme on 31st October.