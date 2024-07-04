Central University of Odisha Commemorates Swami Vivekananda’s Death Anniversary

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha, Koraput observed the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, renowned as one of the most influential spiritual leaders. The program was organized by the NSS wings of the University on 04 July 2024 in its campus at Sunabeda. The event saw Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Registrar I/C Prof. N. C. Panda, Dean of School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources Prof. S. K. Palita, along with faculty members paying homage to Swami Vivekananda by offering floral tributes at his portrait. Dr. Prasenjit Sinha, Assistant Professor and OSD to Vice-Chancellor, delivered the welcome address.

Prof. Tripathi underscored Swami Vivekananda’s expansive vision and profound wisdom, emphasizing that broadening one’s vision could lead to divine enlightenment. He urged everyone to expand their horizons and knowledge to contribute meaningfully to society. Prof. N. C. Panda drew parallels between Swami Vivekananda and Gautam Buddha, quoting Swamiji’s words: “Who is helping you, don’t forget them. Who is loving you, don’t hate them. Who is believing you, don’t cheat them.” He advocated to follow these principles for spiritual growth and fostering harmony in society. Prof. Palita elaborated on Swami Vivekananda’s life and global contributions, highlighting his historic address at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago in 1893, which brought worldwide attention to India’s rich cultural heritage. He described Swamiji as a symbol of profound knowledge and wisdom.

The program also featured two presentations: one on the Capacity Building Program to deal with Specific Learning Disabilities held in New Delhi and another on the Vice-Chancellor’s Conference on the implementation of NEP 2020 held in Guwahati. Prof. Bharat Kumar Panda coordinated these presentations. Dr. Nikhil Kumar Gouda presented the outcomes of the former and Dr. Nupur Pattanaik, Dr. Sourav Gupta, and Dr. Gagan Bihari Suar presented the outcomes of the latter.

Dr. Anjaneyulu Thotapally, NSS Programme Officer and Assistant Professor in the Department of English, coordinated the overall event, ensuring its smooth execution and meaningful observance of Swami Vivekananda’s legacy.