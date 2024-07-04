HRAWI Congratulates Sujata Saunik On Her Historic Appointment As Maharashtra’s Chief Secretary

Mumbai : The Hotel And Restaurant Association (Western India) – HRAWI has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Smt. Sujata Saunik (IAS) on her appointment as the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra. She is the first woman to assume this prestigious role in the State’s history. Smt. Saunik brings over three decades of distinguished service in governance and public administration. Her contributions across various sectors, including public health, climate change, disaster management, skill development, finance, and education, have established new standards in policy-making and governance.

“We extend our heartiest congratulations to Smt. Sujata Saunik for being appointed as the Hon’ble Chief Secretary of Maharashtra and we wish her a very successful tenure. The industry looks forward to the Chief Secretary’s support in guiding the initiatives of the Hospitality sector and speedy redressal of issues favorably and expeditiously, ensuring the smooth growth of the sector. We are confident that under her stewardship, Maharashtra will witness remarkable progress and innovation in governance,” says Mr Pradeep Shetty, President, HRAWI.