The Central Government grants Rs 200 crore as an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to the #HimachalPradesh Government.

This aid aims to support relief measures during the current monsoon season.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informs that the central government has already released two installments of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) totaling Rs 360.80 crore last month and Rs 189.27 crore this month from the NDRF of past dues.