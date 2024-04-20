Central Government announces the election of 11 members Veterinary Council of India

The Central Government, in pursuance of the provisions of rules 10 and 11 of the Indian Veterinary Council Rules, 1985, conferred by section 4 read with the clause (g) of sub-section (3) of section 3 of the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984 (52 of 1984), has announced the election of the 11 members Veterinary Council of India vide notification S.O. 4701(E) dated 25th October 2023. Now the Returning Officer appointed by the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, has appointed the following dates for holding election of members from amongst persons enrolled in the Indian Veterinary Practitioners Register of the Veterinary Council of India:

Event Date and Time Date for making nomination 20.04.2024 (Saturday) to 26.04.2024 (Friday)10.00 AM to 5.00 PM Date and time for scrutiny of nominations 01.05.2024 (Wednesday)10.00 AM to 5.00 PM Last date for withdrawal of candidature Upto 03.05.2024 (Friday) till 5.00 PM Date of poll 08.06.2024 (Saturday from 7.00 AM to 7.00 PM) Date, time and place for counting of votes and for declaration of results 09.06.2024 (Sunday 10.30 AM onwards) New Delhi

The eligible candidates may send or deliver their nomination as per the prescribed form to Justice (Ms.) Asha Menon (Retd.), Returning Officer for the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, at Cabin No. 5, Chandra Lok Building (2nd Floor), Janpath Road, New Delhi on or before the appointed date and time, for contesting election to the Veterinary Council of India.

The eligible candidates have the option to submit their nomination papers online (scanned copy bearing clear signature of the candidate and the proposer/seconder) to the returning officer at e-mail ID: ro.vcielection[at]gmail[dot]com latest by 5.00 PM of the last date of the filing of nomination. No nomination shall be entertained after 5.00 PM of 26.04.2024.

The Gazette Notification, in this regard is followed and all are requested to follow the Gazette notification published in the Extraordinary Gazette of India and the website of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.