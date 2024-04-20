Honda Racing India riders gear up for Round-2 of 2024 Asia Road Racing Championship in China

Zhuhai International Circuit (China), 19 April 2024: After an adrenaline-charged debut in the 2024 Asia Road Racing Championship in Thailand, the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is all set for Round-2 to be held at the Zhuhai International Circuit in China this weekend.

After making a promising start at the inaugural round of 2024 Asia Road Racing Championship in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250cc) class, the Indian two-wheeler racing team enters the upcoming round with a total 5 points.

Commenting on the upcoming round, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The first round of 2024 ARRC witnessed our feisty riders Kavin and Mohsin delivering powerful performances on the international soil, showcasing their racing prowess. Both our young guns scored points for the team. The performance of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India in the opening round of the 2024 Asia Road Racing Championship reflects our commitment to excellence and determination to succeed in this tough competition. As our riders head to China for Round-2, the team is fuelled with motivation and our riders are in full form. We are confident that they will continue to push boundaries and deliver remarkable results.”

In the AP250 class Race 2 of Round-1 in Chang International Circuit in Thailand, team rider Kavin Quintal, the Chennai (Tamil Nadu) racing prodigy secured a respectable position, earning crucial 3 points for the team. His strong performance in Round-1 is a testament to his talent and determination. The 18-year-old rider enters the Round-2 with total 3 points and currently placed at 15th on the scoreboard.

His teammate, the promising rookie rider Mohsin P, the young lad from Mallapuram (Tamil Nadu) is at 16th position with 2 points at his second season at ARRC.

Sharing his thoughts, Kavin Quintal said, “I’m thrilled with our performance in the opening round of the Asia Road Racing Championship. It felt great to contribute points to the team. As we head to China for Round-2, I am confident that we will continue to up our game and aim for even better results. Thanks to the Honda team for their hard work and unwavering support. We wouldn’t have made it this far without them!”

Looking forward to the second round, Mohsin Paramban said, “Round-1 came with its own set of challenges, I am proud of the team’s effort and resilience. It was a good learning experience, and I am eager to apply those lessons in Round-2 in China. Every race is an opportunity to grow and showcase our potential. I have worked hard on my weak points and I’m excited to see what we can achieve in China.”