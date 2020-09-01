Celebration of Local Self Government Day observed at Sunabeda Muncipality

Report by Nishapati Nayak, Sunabeda: On the occasion of Local Self Government Day observed at the premises of the Sunabeda Muncipality Office.

It was attended by Deputy District Magistrate Lalit Kumar Kahar as the Chief Guest while Executive Officer Swatik Jamadar, Group Coordinator Chittaranjan Sahu, Employee Shambhu Jena and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Wearing masks to protect social distance, the guests first laid wreaths at the photographs of the great men, and the chief guest hoisted the national flag. All the people present sang the national anthem. Now, during the corona epidemic, the cleaning staff is a corona warrior who thanked them for their dedication to the cause. All the other municipal employees were present today.

Deputy DM Lalit Kumar Kahar urged upon all urban local bodies of sunabeda municipality to work dedicatedly to meet the growing aspirations of the people living in urban areas especially during pandemic days.

Vote of thanks delivered by Ashwini Patnaik, Tax collector, Muncipality.

