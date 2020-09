Keonjhar: The Forest Department of Keonjhar has seized at least 19 kilograms of elephant tusks near Pitapiti village under Harichandanpur police limits.

Anadapur DFO directed a team to tail a car which carried 14 elephant tusks of all sizes. Following this, the team intercepted the vehicle. Though few persons managed to flee the spot, three accused have been arrested. Besides, the car and 19 kilograms of elephant tusk have been seized.

