CEAT Tyres revamps CEAT Shoppes to enhance customer service experience

New Delhi: CEAT Tyres, India’s leading tyre manufacturer, has started revamping its CEAT Shoppe network to enhance customer experience and provide a premium retail experience. The new architecture of the facilities is in line with CEAT’s purpose of making mobility safer and smarter every day. CEAT Tyres will be revamping its Retail Channel nationwide, which will start with 10 new design stores in metro cities and key markets in the coming months. CEAT plans to overhaul all its existing showrooms and launch an additional 50 stores in the current financial year. It is also targeting 500 exclusive stores by 2023, making it one of the largest tyre dealership networks in India.

CEAT Shoppes are exclusive branded outlets where customers have access to the genuine products and best-in-class services offered by CEAT.

A first for the industry, the revamped CEAT Shoppes will have a state-of-the-art, premium and futurist retail design to enhance customer experience. It will use a combination of industrial colours and materials like shades of grey, perforated metal, aluminium profiles, metal partitions etc, which symbolises the strong, sturdy, safe and reliable products that CEAT makes. Special, warm lighting fixtures will bring depth to the store and the experience. The CEAT Shoppes have been designed sustainably, as the selection of materials are long lasting and consume less over a period of time, or need lower maintenance.

The fresh and modern design will encompass digital elements for an interactive and engaging experience. The display has been completely re-imagined in the way the customer interacts with tyres. CEAT Shoppes will also be empowered as service centres, where all customer requirements like warranty registration, ‘on-spot claim settlement, customer feedback mechanism (NPS) and service reminders will be taken care of.

The new design of the CEAT Shoppe aims to be inspiring and aspirational, thus elevating the customer experience by bringing a newness to products, concepts and displays, that evolve over time.

On the new advancement, Mr. Arnab Banerjee, COO, CEAT Ltd, “The newly redesigned CEAT Shoppes will act as premium touchpoints for consumers and aim to deliver a never-before experience across India. Overall, the stores aim to bring in a balance between the hard-core industrial look and sleekly finished lifestyle space. Every single element in the store has been designed and fabricated to optimise customer experience. We plan to overhaul all existing CEAT Shoppes according to the new design.”

Currently CEAT Shoppes operate at a size of around 750 to 2500 square feet area in across all cities of India.