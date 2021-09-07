India administered more than 1.13 Cr vaccine doses in last 24 hours

New Delhi : In a landmark achievement to India’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, more than 1.13 Crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered yesterday. This feat has been achieved thrice in last 11 days.With the administration of 1,13,53,571vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, country’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 69.90Cr (69,90,62,776) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 72,26,439sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,61,392 2nd Dose 85,01,490 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,31,433 2nd Dose 1,36,58,274 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 27,76,44,784 2nd Dose 3,59,16,927 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 13,80,26,694 2nd Dose 5,89,70,434 Over 60 years 1st Dose 9,03,51,520 2nd Dose 4,72,99,828 Total 69,90,62,776

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of42,942 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,22,24,937.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.48%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 72 consecutive days now.

31,222 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently3,92,864. Active cases presently constitute 1.19% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,26,056tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 53.31 Cr (53,31,89,348) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.56% remains less than 3% for the last 74 days now. The Daily Positivity rate dips to2.05%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 8 days and below 5% for 92 consecutive days now.