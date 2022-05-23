CEAT Bags Strategic Time Out Partnership for Women’s T20 Challenge 2022

New Delhi: CEAT Ltd, India’s leading tyre manufacturer has become the Official Strategic Timeout Partner for Women’s T20 Challenge 2022. The Women’s T20 Challenge is one of the oldest women cricket tournaments in India and in the recent past it has gained tremendous popularity amongst masses, against the backdrop of the growing female viewership for cricket across Asia.

According to CEAT, its association with women cricket as a strategic timeout partner is aimed at bringing women’s cricket at par with that of men’s cricket in India. CEAT has had a long-standing relationship with Indian cricket, be its bat sponsorship association with ace cricketers or being the official timeout partner of the much-celebrated international cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2015 CEAT has always been at the forefront of Cricket.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain of Women’s Cricket, has expressed her gratitude towards CEAT for supporting women cricketers. “We thank CEAT for their continuous support to cricket in India and setting an example of breaking the gender stereotypes. We are looking forward to many such associations with CEAT for strengthening women’s cricket in India.”

Mr. Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd said, “Women’s cricket has showcased some stellar performances in the past and CEAT, as a brand, is always committed to uplifting women’s sports in India. We have been associated with Men’s Cricket for almost two decades now and taking our journey ahead with the Women’s T20 Challenge is a proud moment for us and we see it as one of our most revered associations. At CEAT, we celebrate and uplift the spirit of the game without any bias, and we are truly excited to be a part of the Women’s T20 Challenge as the Strategic Timeout Partner.”

The concept of the strategic time-out was introduced a few years ago to give the teams a chance to recollect their plans during the game. There are two time-outs of 2 minutes and 30 seconds each during every innings, the first of which could be taken between the overs 6 and 9 and the second could be taken between the 13th and 16th over.