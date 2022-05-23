Gangavaram Port to set up Container Terminal

Visakhapatnam: Gangavaram Port, the deepest and the most modern port in the country will be setting up its first container terminal. The much-anticipated container terminal is expected to provide impetus to the growth of cargo business in the hinterland of Andhra Pradesh and surrounding industrial hubs. The terminal will also increase efficiency, reduce turnaround time and logistics costs, and make the supply chain seamless for the industry.

The commissioning state of the art terminal at Gangavaram Port will redefine marine infrastructure in the country. The port aims to offer the best productivity and benefits to the customers. With a state-of-the-art terminal the port will be able to offer tangible benefits to the industries in the hinterland which includes Metal & Minerals – Ferro Alloy, finished/processed steel, Aluminium as well as Seafood, Agri, Chemical, Pharma & Refractory amongst others.

The Container terminal project is well on track and 3 STS Cranes & 9 E-RTGs have already arrived at the port. With the arrival of the equipment the project is moving at an accelerated speed and is likely to be fully commissioned by Q2 FY23. The commissioning of the container terminal at Gangavaram Port is a strategic step and will aid the company’s plans to increase its diversified product portfolio and improve share of cargo handled across its operations.

Spokesperson, Gangavaram Port said, “Our new container terminal at Gangavaram Port will help us diversify into container cargo business as part of our strategic roadmap to achieve better cargo handling capacities in India. The container terminal will also help us achieve an optimal cargo mix to steadily increase the share of container cargo business in our portfolio. The upcoming terminal at Gangavaram Port shall also offer integrated logistics solutions to trade & industries far across the country”