SAIL Celebrates Fifty years of Incorporation with a Special Logo

New Delhi : Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), the maharatna steelmaking public sector unit, is celebrating the company’s fifty years of incorporation this year in 2022. SAIL was incorporated on 24th January, 1973.

SAIL’s legacy of fifty years is being celebrated with the launch of a new commemorative logo and will be followed by several events to be held all across the company throughout the year. The design of the commemorative logo retains the essence of SAIL’s company logo while bringing out the spirit of fifty years of journey of this company. The logo was launched by Smt. Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL in presence of the Company’s directors here today.

This feat is a testimony of the company’s sustained efforts and initiatives in ensuring better stakeholders’ engagement and contribution in nation building over the years.