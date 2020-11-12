CCI approves acquisition of 7.73% equity share capital of Jio Platforms Limited by Google International LLC

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of 7.73% equity share capital of Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) by Google International LLC (GIL) under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.

GIL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Google LLC(collectively with all Google LLC subsidiaries, Google). Google LLC is a Delaware limited liability company and wholly owned subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. GIL is a holding company and does not own / operate any of Google’s products/ services.

JPL is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, which holds the majority of its issued equity share capital. JPL along with its subsidiaries primarily offers / will offer digital products / services, including wireless, home broadband and enterprise broadband services, telecommunication services, mobile applications, various digital platforms, back-end technology services for ecommerce entities and other miscellaneous software and technology related services.

Detailed order of the Commission will follow.

Related

comments